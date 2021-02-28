Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Trading 26.5% Higher

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) traded up 26.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.73 and last traded at C$5.49. 705,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 663,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.34.

Several research firms have commented on JE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.42. The company has a market cap of C$241.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38.

Just Energy Group Company Profile (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

