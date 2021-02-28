Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

