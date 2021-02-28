Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Sells $289,165.14 in Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Director Neil Miotto sold 16,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $289,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. Kaleyra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $550.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Kaleyra by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Kaleyra by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kaleyra by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

KLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kaleyra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. Kaleyra, Inc provides mobile messaging services for financial institutions and various other types of enterprises.

