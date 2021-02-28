Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kelly Services by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

