Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.23

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.23 and traded as low as $20.67. Kelly Services shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 346 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $813.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.23.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

