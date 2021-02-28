Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given New $3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the company’s current price.

KELTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

KELTF opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

