Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Raised to C$3.25 at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KEL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.67.

TSE:KEL opened at C$2.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$456.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.67 and a 12 month high of C$3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.83.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

