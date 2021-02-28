Keybank National Association OH Buys Shares of 33,229 Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $89.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.94.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

