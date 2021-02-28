Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Moody’s by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Moody’s by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $198,402,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 147,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO stock opened at $274.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.02.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,029 shares of company stock valued at $16,783,330. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.