Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 397.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the third quarter worth $45,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $3,138,498. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

NYSE HUBB opened at $177.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $180.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Hubbell’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.