Keybank National Association OH Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,562,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $330.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

