Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of A. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 475.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 342,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,558,000 after purchasing an additional 282,880 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 226,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $122.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

