KeyCorp Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $134.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $124.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.77.

NYSE:EXR opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.59. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 208,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

