Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $272.04 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report $272.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.56 million to $286.04 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $289.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 746,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 121,400 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 121,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

