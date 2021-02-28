Kin (KIN) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Kin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $131.03 million and approximately $586,117.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00458227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00070286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00075520 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.52 or 0.00281316 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011692 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

