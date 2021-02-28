Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) (LON:KGF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 262.89 ($3.43).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) alerts:

Shares of LON KGF traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 265.40 ($3.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,785,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,362. Kingfisher plc has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.20 ($4.26). The company has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 275.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 281.54.

About Kingfisher plc (KGF.L)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher plc (KGF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.