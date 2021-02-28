KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 88,220 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 99.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 259,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 29.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.