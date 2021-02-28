Klever Price Hits $0.0151 on Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Klever token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $59.65 million and approximately $194,620.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.14 or 0.00470763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00069455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00077324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00080347 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.53 or 0.00456021 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00201073 BTC.

Klever Token Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,960,013,392 tokens. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io.

Klever Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.