Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Konecranes in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Konecranes alerts:

Konecranes stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Konecranes has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $42.70.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.