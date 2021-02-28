Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €44.90 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €44.90 ($52.82) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PHIA. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.29 ($57.99).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

