Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.69.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

