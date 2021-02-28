KuCoin Token Market Cap Hits $333.48 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.16 or 0.00009186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $333.48 million and approximately $33.14 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00054630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.54 or 0.00773617 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00030522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041070 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a token. It launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

