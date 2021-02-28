Kusama (KSM) Trading 8% Lower Over Last Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for about $219.03 or 0.00470641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $1.86 billion and $246.33 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.24 or 0.00490434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00073256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00078452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053855 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00193866 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

