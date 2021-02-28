Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $489,584.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,834.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,769,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. 207,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,791. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.36.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.