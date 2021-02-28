L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FSTR opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,381 shares during the period. L.B. Foster comprises approximately 3.1% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 3.21% of L.B. Foster worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

