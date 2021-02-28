L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded L Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

