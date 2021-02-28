Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in February

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 2,300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:LSBK opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Lake Shore Bancorp has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $89.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

