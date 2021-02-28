Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,751,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,120,000 after buying an additional 111,031 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,164,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,903,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,286,000 after buying an additional 50,097 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,017,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,704,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 838,881 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,013. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $91.94.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

