LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $75.21 on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

