LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.24-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.8-36.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.81 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.24-0.31 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $51.39 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $728,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

