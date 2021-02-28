Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 603 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 272.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.20.

