Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 128.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,100,000 after buying an additional 298,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,334,000 after buying an additional 80,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,294,000 after buying an additional 180,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,836,000 after buying an additional 46,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $103.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.