Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 345 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 278.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKW opened at $160.89 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $191.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.43 and a 200 day moving average of $133.26.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.