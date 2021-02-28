Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,835 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 130.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

