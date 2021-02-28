Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after buying an additional 2,051,834 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after buying an additional 329,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000,000 after buying an additional 250,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,709,000 after buying an additional 192,178 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $99.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

