Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after acquiring an additional 352,270 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,244,000 after acquiring an additional 109,677 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $29,886,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $18,352,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $309.45 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $320.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.52.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

