Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LSI. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.12.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 255.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,749,000 after acquiring an additional 511,654 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 311,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,189,000 after acquiring an additional 215,143 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,242,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $22,077,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Life Storage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,632,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 189,025 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

