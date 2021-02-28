Linear (LINA) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Linear token can currently be purchased for $0.0565 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $124.45 million and approximately $11.70 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linear has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00054357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.51 or 0.00789983 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00030233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00030673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00041668 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

Linear is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,203,517,640 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Token Trading

