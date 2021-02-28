Link Administration Holdings Limited (LNK.AX) (LNK) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on April 8th

Link Administration Holdings Limited (LNK.AX) (ASX:LNK) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.57.

In other Link Administration Holdings Limited (LNK.AX) news, insider Vivek Bhatia 482,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th.

About Link Administration Holdings Limited (LNK.AX)

Link Administration Holdings Limited provides technology-enabled administration solutions trustees in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Retirement & Superannuation Solutions (RSS); Corporate Markets (CM); Banking & Credit Management (BCM); Fund Solutions (FS); and Technology & Operations (T&O) segments.

