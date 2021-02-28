Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Tops $0.0101 on Major Exchanges

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $539,108.22 and approximately $7.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.40 or 0.00457620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00071769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00074912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00080726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.82 or 0.00460875 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00206647 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

