Lisk Trading Down 22.9% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00006301 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $372.78 million and approximately $33.30 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00019537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010637 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,330,286 coins and its circulating supply is 127,395,048 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

