LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.57–0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $103-104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.62 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -2.03–1.91 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.21.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.31.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $929,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,114 shares of company stock worth $25,518,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.