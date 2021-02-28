Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LLOY. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 39.33 ($0.51).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.24. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 59.94 ($0.78). The company has a market capitalization of £27.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 377,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 378,947 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,437.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

