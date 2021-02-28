Lobstex (LOBS) One Day Volume Tops $187,049.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $187,049.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,412,859 coins and its circulating supply is 21,412,847 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

