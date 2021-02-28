Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 103,800 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.12.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

CLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

