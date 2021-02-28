Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 22,338 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $16,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in CAE during the third quarter worth about $264,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CAE in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. CIBC raised their price target on CAE from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.