Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 28,200 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.49% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,211,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,087,000 after acquiring an additional 657,073 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,901,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,338,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,950,000 after purchasing an additional 332,720 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,243,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,193,000 after purchasing an additional 323,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 493,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after buying an additional 178,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PPBI shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

PPBI opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

