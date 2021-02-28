Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

BEAM stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

