Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,520 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $11,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $101.22 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.52 and a 200 day moving average of $101.06.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.