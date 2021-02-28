Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 10,022 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,022 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $98.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $115.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.20 and its 200 day moving average is $100.65.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

